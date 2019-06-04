Baader Bank Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Covestro (1COV)

Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.11 ($65.25).

ETR 1COV opened at €39.29 ($45.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covestro has a 1-year low of €38.92 ($45.26) and a 1-year high of €83.98 ($97.65).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

