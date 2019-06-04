B. Riley Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,718,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 144,275.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 880,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 880,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 594,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis acquired 2,917 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,966.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

