Axa SA (AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.