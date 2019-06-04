Avangrid (AGR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 350,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,681. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 34.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 634,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,542 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,282,000 after purchasing an additional 372,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $36,303,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

