Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,799 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 42,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $1,908,377.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,281 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.31.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.17. 49,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

