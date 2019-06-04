AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

