ASML Holding NV (ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €199.55 ($232.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

