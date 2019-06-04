Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.45–0.35 EPS.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ascena Retail Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNA opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $207.45 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.39. Ascena Retail Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

