Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,010 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 123.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 283.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.32.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

