Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

