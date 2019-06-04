ArcticCoin (ARC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. ArcticCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

