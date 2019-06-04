Arco Platform (ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ARCE opened at $39.40 on Monday. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 239,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

