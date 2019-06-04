Arco Platform (ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of ARCE opened at $39.40 on Monday. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $40.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 239,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
