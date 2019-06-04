Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to post sales of $553.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.00 million and the highest is $588.83 million. Arch Coal reported sales of $592.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $555.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

ARCH stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

