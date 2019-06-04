Aragon (ANT) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00009155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bitfinex and AirSwap. During the last week, Aragon has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $18,130.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00385798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.02941150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00148105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,706,603 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liqui, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

