Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APOG. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti lowered Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.20 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $346.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

