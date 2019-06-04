Analyzing Emmis Communications (EMMS) & Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Emmis Communications has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emmis Communications and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications 20.46% 23.10% 9.59% Spotify Technology -1.08% 13.72% 5.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emmis Communications and Spotify Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications $114.13 million 0.42 $23.35 million N/A N/A Spotify Technology $6.21 billion 3.52 -$92.11 million ($0.60) -204.68

Emmis Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Spotify Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Emmis Communications and Spotify Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Spotify Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spotify Technology has a consensus price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Emmis Communications.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2018, the company's platform included 207 million monthly active users and 96 million premium subscribers in approximately 78 countries and territories. Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

