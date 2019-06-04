Analysts Set Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV) Price Target at $1,461.25

Shares of Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,461.25 ($19.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, February 4th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital assumed coverage on Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.93) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,835 ($23.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $411.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

