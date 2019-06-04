Analysts Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Price Target at $55.73

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,243,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,302,188. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,750 shares of company stock worth $5,520,513. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

