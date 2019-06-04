Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBK. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $52,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,541. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

