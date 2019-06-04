Analysts Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post $333.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $356.30 million. Nutanix reported sales of $303.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 121.03%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Nutanix news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135. Corporate insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

