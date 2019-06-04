Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bank (MRBK) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.07.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 130,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

