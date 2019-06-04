Analog Devices (ADI) Now Covered by Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.28.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $96.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $3,129,020.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $134,837.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,060 shares of company stock worth $8,517,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.