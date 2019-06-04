Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) CEO Sells $223,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,932,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.87. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 103.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,943,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 272.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,872,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,430,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,735 shares during the period.

WARNING: “Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) CEO Sells $223,000.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/amicus-therapeutics-inc-fold-ceo-sells-223000-00-in-stock.html.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.