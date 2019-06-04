Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amgen by 15.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

