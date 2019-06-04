American International Group Inc. Acquires 53,059 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2,112.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,059 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 224,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

