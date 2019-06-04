American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.19-0.21 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $29.88.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.