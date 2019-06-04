AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,691.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at $24,075,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

