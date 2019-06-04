AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 883.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

In related news, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn.html.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.