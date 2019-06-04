Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,141,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,038.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

