Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

TSE AGI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,077. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.87%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

