Akorn (AKRX) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 2,231,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,660,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Specifically, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Akorn in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Akorn by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 955,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Akorn by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Akorn by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/akorn-akrx-stock-price-up-5-2-after-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.