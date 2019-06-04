Akorn (AKRX) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) rose 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 2,231,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,660,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Specifically, Director Alan D. Weinstein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Allison Rappuhn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Akorn in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Akorn by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,886,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 955,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Akorn by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Akorn by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
