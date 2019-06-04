Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.39

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 2297995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $524.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,471,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 324,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 252,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

