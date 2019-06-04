Ajo LP Boosts Stake in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Viacom were worth $60,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 507.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Viacom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viacom during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Viacom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

