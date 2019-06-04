AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) SVP Sells $274,890.33 in Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $274,890.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. 90,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,519. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 59.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

