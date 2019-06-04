AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $930,635.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,475,468.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,148 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

