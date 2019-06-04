Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 75.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cryolife by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryolife by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryolife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its stake in Cryolife by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 297,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $276,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,805.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cryolife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

