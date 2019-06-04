Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 14,990 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,059,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,113,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 437,454 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 255,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

