AdHive 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,177.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. AdHive has a market capitalization of $241,524.00 and $1,177.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

