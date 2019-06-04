Adam Reynolds Acquires 900,000 Shares of Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN) Stock

Yourgene Health PLC (LON:YGEN) insider Adam Reynolds bought 900,000 shares of Yourgene Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,361.03).
Yourgene Health stock opened at GBX 11.13 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Yourgene Health PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.42 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.84.
Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Yourgene Health in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Yourgene Health Company Profile
Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
