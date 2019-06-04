Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,644 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,862 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,552,000 after purchasing an additional 494,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,700 shares in the last quarter.

OMC stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $41,544.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

