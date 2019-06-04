Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Entravision Communication (EVC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 693,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,810 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 342.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,568.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Entravision Communication has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $256.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

