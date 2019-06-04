Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,400.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $74,400.00 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.01875662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00077639 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00332635 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011365 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005755 BTC.

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 12,454,128 coins and its circulating supply is 11,922,088 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

