7,991 Shares in GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 802,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,365 shares of company stock valued at $248,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

