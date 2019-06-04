$711.88 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $711.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $731.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,511 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

