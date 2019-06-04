6,087 Shares in Morgan Stanley (MS) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.57 per share, for a total transaction of $332,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,185,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 16.75%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

