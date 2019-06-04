6 Meridian Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,834 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.2% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $274.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

