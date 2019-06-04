503 Shares in Deere & Company (DE) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, reaching $146.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

