3M Co (MMM) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 17,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.83.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

