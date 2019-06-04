31,858 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of TJX opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,978 shares of company stock worth $5,957,230 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

