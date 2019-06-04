$22.03 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $22.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.10 million and the lowest is $21.90 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $20.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $90.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $90.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.77 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 576.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866. The company has a market cap of $200.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

